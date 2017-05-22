Horry County roofer wanted for taking money, not completing work

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department says they are looking for a person wanted for breach of trust.

A press release from Selena Small with Conway police says 24-year-old Jeffrey Lurvern Davis of Myrtle Beach took payment to start a roofing job on Chicora Boulevard in Conway, but investigators say he no longer worked for the company and he never completed the work.

Davis was known to live in the area of Thornwood Lane in Myrtle Beach and is approximately 5’10” and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.