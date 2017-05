Initial appearance set for man accused of killing Bennettsville mother, daughter

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Clerk of Court’s Office says the man charged for murdering a Marlboro County mother and her 8-year-old daughter has anĀ initial appearance scheduled.

According to the office, the initial appearance for 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington of Bennettsville will be on August 17 at 9 a.m. No bond date has been set.

Harrington was initiallyĀ jailed for the May 5 stabbing death of Ella Lowery. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in referenceĀ to Ella Loweryā€™s death.Ā DNA from a cigarette recovered at theĀ scene of the murder was analyzed by SLEDā€™s forensic lab and Harringtonā€™s DNA profile matched to the cigarette.

Harrington was laterĀ charged with another count of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, andĀ possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection toĀ the disappearance of Ella’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery.Ā Iyana’s DNA was found in Harringtonā€™s car, according to the arrest warrant.

HarringtonĀ remains in the Marlboro County Detention Center, booking records confirm.