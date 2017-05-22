Initial appearance set for man accused of killing Bennettsville mother, daughter

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Clerk of Court’s Office says the man charged for murdering a Marlboro County mother and her 8-year-old daughter has an initial appearance scheduled.

According to the office, the initial appearance for 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington of Bennettsville will be on August 17 at 9 a.m. No bond date has been set.

Harrington was initially jailed for the May 5 stabbing death of Ella Lowery. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in reference to Ella Lowery’s death. DNA from a cigarette recovered at the scene of the murder was analyzed by SLED’s forensic lab and Harrington’s DNA profile matched to the cigarette.

Harrington was later charged with another count of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the disappearance of Ella’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery. Iyana’s DNA was found in Harrington’s car, according to the arrest warrant.

Harrington remains in the Marlboro County Detention Center, booking records confirm.