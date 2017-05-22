Lake City Airport to be used to distribute relief supplies

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – One local airport is now a landing site to be used during a disaster like a hurricane.

Aerobridge, a non-profit group focusing on first-response emergency management, will use the Lake City Airport in Florence County to house disaster relief supplies.

Aeorbridge is activated by FEMA, ad would use the airport in Lake City as a central location from which they can easily distribute supplies to hard-hit areas of coastal North and South Carolina.

“We’re centrally located between Hilton Head and Elizabeth City, North Carolina,” explained Seth Kinds, Executive Director for Visit Lake City. “They’re looking for a location that’s kind of in the middle of that region and also close enough to the coast, of course our main natural disasters that we deal with are hurricanes so that’s why Lake City was a good fit for them.”

Aerobridge is also looking for volunteers. They need pilots who would be available to help airlift supplies to areas hit by disasters. The group also needs volunteers to help in Lake City with loading and storing supplies.

Learn more by contacting Aerobridge or the city of Lake City.