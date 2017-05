LAMAR – Akeema Gardner will continue her basketball career in junior college.

The Lamar power forward signed with Denmark Tech Monday. She said it’s a good fit because, in some ways, it reminds her of home.

“It’s small like the high school,” she said. “So I know the classrooms are going to better for education-wise, and then working on basketball is one of my main goals.”

Gardner averaged 5.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a senior.