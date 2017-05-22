Nearly 900 student-athletes benefit from physicals

By Published:
Tidelands Health, at no cost to the Georgetown County School District, provided sports physicals to nearly 900 Georgetown County student-athletes over the last two months. The effort was organized by the Tidelands Health Sports Institute. Among those who gave their time were members of the team from Tidelands Waccamaw Orthopaedics and Spine at Murrells Inlet, including (front row, left to right) Carol Wigfall, medical assistant; Felicia Avant, practice manager; Carrie Wilson, registered nurse; Courtney Spann, medical assistant; and Scottie Moree, medical assistant. Second row: Mason Brett, medical assistant; Hillary Caddell, medical assistant; and Ebony Cuttino, medical assistant.

GEORGETOWN, SC – Nearly 900 Georgetown County student-athletes are benefiting from sports physicals provided by Tidelands Health clinicians in April and May.

For the last 12 years, Tidelands Health has provided thousands of sports physicals to Georgetown County students at no cost to the school system. The free program began in 2005 as a small effort at a Tidelands Health physician’s office and has expanded over the years to on-site physicals performed at Georgetown, Carvers Bay, Andrews and Waccamaw high schools.

A total of 876 students received physicals this year through the program, organized by the Tidelands Health Sports Medicine Institute. The number of participating student-athletes increased by 21 percent compared to the 722 students who participated in 2016.

The goal of the program is to encourage physical activity among students by breaking down a potential barrier to sports participation, said Dr. William Greer, director of the sports medicine institute.

Tidelands Health physicians and athletic trainers also staff the schools’ sports events and offer free sports injury screening clinics on Saturdays during the fall.

Tidelands Health is also the official health care provider of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the official health system of the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers.

