MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – The Pee Dee Academy baseball team won the school’s first baseball state championship last week and the Golden Eagles are still enjoying their historic win.

They defeated Robert E. Lee 5-2 to claim the title. Timmy Felder earned the win, tossing 5 1/3 innings and striking out six. Click on the link to hear from Coach Brian Davis and some of the Pee Dee Academy players.