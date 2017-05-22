Pet Bloggers Conference keeping the environment clean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is hosting a conference for pet bloggers to network, but they’re also keeping the environment clean while doing it.

The BlogPaws conference is aiming to be 100-percent recyclable throughout the weekend, with their “Zero Waste” initiative. The conference is a place for pet bloggers to network with other bloggers and learn how to enhance their blogs.

Organizers say it’s easy to create a large amount of conferences like this, so they want to do their part in creating as little waste as possible, if none at all.

“For pet owners, we all believe we can make the world a better place by people loving animals,” said Andy Downs with Only Natural Pets.

“By making this a zero waste event, we think we can kind of expand that circle a little bit. Make the world a better place for animals and people by keeping our environment clean.”

The City of Myrtle Beach pitched in to help as well. “We put a lot of time and energy into meeting and making sure we had the right containers on site to collect materials,” said Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Superintendent Ed Marr. “We have our collection system in place, and so far so good.”