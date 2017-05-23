2 charged for kidnapping, robbing man at gunpoint, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) -The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division says they’re investigating after a man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning.

The victim left home around 5:40 a.m. to walk to work at Mountaire Farms, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Thompson said. While he was walking along the road, a woman in a gray SUV pulled up and told him she knew another female that worked with him and asked if he needed a ride. The man got in the car, which reportedly had several other people already inside.

Major Thompson says the driver was headed toward Mountaire Farms when a man pulled out a gun, demanded money from the victim and began going through his pockets. The victim says he was taken to several ATMs in Red Springs and Pembroke to withdraw money.

The victim was blindfolded and taken to the Walmart in Laurinburg. While the driver and a younger male went inside to use his debit card, the victim was able to get the gun away from the male who fell asleep watching him.

Several subjects were arrested after Laurinburg police were called, the press release says.

Lloyd Miller, 25, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery with dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Miller is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Seventeen-year-old Christian Dial of Shannon was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery with dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Dial is also being held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.