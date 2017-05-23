3rd Avenue Sports Bar & Grill gets to reopen for one week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach bar that the city deemed a nuisance and then revoked the business license will reopen for the last week of May.

Owners of the 3rd Avenue Sports Bar and Grill appeared at the Myrtle Beach City Council workshop Tuesday morning to appeal the city’s decision to revoke the owner’s business license. The bar has been closed since April 7, and in Tuesday’s meeting, the city and bar owners came to a compromise.

City council members opted to allow the 3rd Avenue Sports Bar and Grill to remain open through Wednesday, May 31 at 2 a.m., at which point the bar must permanently close.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the bar, located at 1102 3rd Avenue South, more than 150 times between Jan. 1, 2015 and Jan. 17, 2017, according to the letter sent to the bar owners notifying them of the license revocation. One of the most notable emergency calls came on April 2 when there was a shooting at the bar, the fourth in just over two years, according the city officials.

Part-owner Thurman Hemingway said in an interview mid-April that it’s impossible to control every action of the patrons at the bar.

“You cannot control any individuals’ actions,” said Hemingway.

The bar now has one last week of business in Myrtle Beach, carrying it through Memorial Day Weekend.