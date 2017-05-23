CCU’s Cooke named Sun Belt’s top player

The Sun Belt Conference handed out postseason honors Monday, and two of the biggest went to Coastal Carolina.

Chanticleers outfielder Billy Cooke is the conference’s Player of the Year. Cory Wood is the Freshman of the Year. Six Chanticleers made the league’s All-Conference team.

The Sun Belt also named Alex Cunningham its Pitcher of the Week. Collegiate Baseball chose the senior as one of its National Players of the Week.

ALL-SUN BELT (COASTAL CAROLINA)

1st team

Billy Cooke (Jr. OF) Sun Belt Player of the Year

Alex Cunningham (Sr. RHP)

Kevin Woodall, Jr. (Jr. 1B)

2nd team

Cory Wood (Fr. OF) Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

Andrew Beckwith (Sr. RHP)

Jordan Gore (Jr. SS)