FDTC gets ready for NJCAA World Series

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers will play in their first ever NJCAA D1 World Series on Sunday in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Stingers will play McLennan, a team from Waco, Texas.

The Stingers beat USC Lancaster 14-0 on Saturday to win the Eastern District championship. They had won the Region 10 regular season championship twice before, but had never made it to district playoffs until this year.

There are 9 other teams competing in the NJCAA World Series tournament. The format is double elimination.

Florence-Darlington Tech has a lot of momentum heading into its first game against McLennan, as the Stingers have won their last 15 games. First pitch on Sunday is 9:30 p.m.

 

