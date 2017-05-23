Florence Miracle League breaks ground on new, more accessible field

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Miracle League in Florence broke ground on a new rubberized field today.

The field will be at the Greenwood Athletic Park off Pamplico Highway and should be finished around Labor Day.The league is for players with disabilities and special needs.



Leaders with the Miracle League have been pushing for the rubberized field, because dirt and clay make it harder for players in wheelchairs to get around.



The president of the Miracle League says the moment the first batter steps on the new field will likely be an emotional one.

“That first game we played, even though we weren’t on our field, I had to just stand back cause it was something that I had wanted to see and so many others had wanted to see. You know, it will probably be emotional but hey, I’ll be happy along with so many others,” said Kevin Elliott, President Miracle League of Florence County

The Miracle League raised money for the field by hosting fundraisers and selling merchandise.The rest of the project is being paid for by donations.