Horry County leaders aim to remove certain roads from county upkeep

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders are reviewing the list of roads the county maintains in different municipalities all over the county.

In Tuesday’s Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting, Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught asked county staff to bring them a list of roads the county currently maintains and the cost it takes to maintain them.

Vaught says years ago, the county signed an agreement with the different municipalities that the county would pay back 85% of road maintenance fees collected to help maintain roads.

The councilman now says after growth in Horry County, he wants to take a look at how much money the county is spending on the upkeep of roads in different areas.

“What we want to see is a little bit more in-depth study so that we can see how much we’re spending on road maintenance in the cities and how much mileage there is versus how much there is they’re (each municipality) doing,” says Vaught. “We just want to make sure the 85% is a fair number for the municipalities as well as for us.”

Vaught says the goal is to, if called for, develop a list of roads the county can stop maintaining, and pass off to the municipalities. A list of possible roads has not been released.

The study will be presented to the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee at the next meeting.