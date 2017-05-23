Lumberton man charged for shooting, killing stepfather

By Published: Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

A press release says 30-year-old Cortny West of Lumberton is charged with second degree murder and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Ramon Garcia was found dead in the front yard of his home on Jacquelyn Avenue at 6:12 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Major Thompson, West pulled out a handgun and shot Garcia after an argument that became physical between the two. Deputies say the argument was about Garcia’s wife who is West‘s mother.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s