Lumberton man charged for shooting, killing stepfather

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

A press release says 30-year-old Cortny West of Lumberton is charged with second degree murder and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Ramon Garcia was found dead in the front yard of his home on Jacquelyn Avenue at 6:12 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Major Thompson, West pulled out a handgun and shot Garcia after an argument that became physical between the two. Deputies say the argument was about Garcia’s wife who is West‘s mother.