MARION, SC (WBTW) – A Marion man was arrested Monday after a narcotics investigation involving Marion County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

Captain Judy Barker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Dustin Levon Rogers is charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Rogers is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.