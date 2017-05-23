Marion students receive new shoes through Samaritans Feet

MARION, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, 250 students received new shoes and socks at Easterling Primary School in Marion County.

This is the first year the school partnered with Samaritans Feet. Principal Shalah Sweeney says they hope to continue the partnership next year by giving each student in the schools new shoes.

Volunteers from different churches and community organizations cleaned the children’s feet while giving them a pep talk before presenting them with new shoes and socks.

“These will be in the garbage in a year,” Regional Director of Operations Phil Campbell told the volunteers as he dangled a small pair of sneakers in front of him. “But the simple words of encouragement you provide to them will last them a lifetime.”