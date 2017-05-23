Ring bought at garage sale now worth $456K

(WFLA) — Garage sales are full of random, and sometimes even valuable, hidden gems.

A ring bought for about $13 at a garage sale in London in the 80s is now being valued at over $400,000. According to the listing, the ring is now worth $456,000.

The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.

Much to the owner’s surprise, the ring turned out to be a genuine cushion-shaped diamond weighing 26.27.

The ring is scheduled to be sold at an auction on June 7.

