StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our area until 2am Wednesday morning. Wet weather has returned and will stick around for a few days. Waves of low pressure will ride along a stalled front producing scattered showers and storms. These storms could produce heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.One wave is moving through this morning producing light to moderate showers. A second wave will move through this afternoon, and a third on Wednesday. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will be possible through Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible with one to three inches of rain through Wednesday… some spots seeing over 4 inches of rain. The unsettled weather will start to move away on Thursday, and we will see more sunshine, but a brief shower is still possible. High pressure will move in for the end of the week with sunny, warm weather back on Friday, and lasting through the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy skies, showers and storms. Lows 66-68.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.