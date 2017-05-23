Workers fall after partial balcony collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two workers fell from a third-floor balcony at a North Myrtle Beach condominium complex when the balcony partially collapsed.

According to City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling, the balcony collapse happened at Nautical Watch condos, located at 4515 S. Ocean Blvd, Tuesday morning. Two workers were making repairs to a third-floor balcony, when the balcony gave way, causing the two laborers to fall.

Dowling says the first worker fell to the second-floor balcony below and ultimately declined medical assistance. The second worker fell to the ground, Dowling says, and was transported by EMS “as a precaution.”

Information regarding what caused the balcony to partially collapse was not immediately available.