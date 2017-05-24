Backhoe rodeo held in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- A backhoe rodeo competition was held today in Conway at the Horry County Public Works Facility on Privetts Road.

The competition is hosted by South Carolina’s chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Public Works officials say the rodeo is not only fun, but it actually contributes to a safer work environment.

“They’re working around a lot of hazards every day, and any time we can focus or hone their skills here, in a safe and somewhat fun environment, it provides for a safer work environment every day in the field,” said David Gilreath, director of Horry County Public Works.

There are four branches, but today’s competition was the Pee Dee branch’s championship.

The top two backhoe operators will compete at the state championship in Charleston on July 11.