Contest will reward businesses that relocate in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has launched a new contest that will reward businesses that move downtown.

It’s called the Full Forward Downtown Business Contest and it’s open to all retail business owners that have been operating for at least a year.

Businesses can apply to relocate to Florence’s historic downtown district.

The winning business will get $20,000 in cash and $30,000 in grant money.

City officials say downtown Florence has seen more than $100 million in investment over the last five years.

Interested parties can submit their application online at florencedowntown.com, or email inquiries to progress@florencedowntown.com.