Father dies, son in critical condition after Robeson County fire

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A fire in Lumberton Tuesday night killed one man and sent his son to a burn center with critical injuries, according to Robeson County officials.

Robeson County Emergency Operations Center Director Stephanie Chavis says the fire was called in around 11 p.m. Tuesday, and fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Singletary Church Road in Lumberton.

Chavis confirms two men were inside the home at the time of the fire, a father and son. The son was in a car crash a few years ago, paralyzing the man, adds Chavis. The father was attempting to get his son to safety before firefighters arrived.

“It appears the dad was trying to get the son out of the house,” expresses Chavis.

The fire began in the front of the home, blocking an exit through the front door, describes Chavis.

The son was taken to the back side of the home, where he was located by firefighters, and subsequently airlifted to a burn center for treatment. Chavis says the man was last known to be in critical condition. The father was also found near the back exit of the home, lying in the hallway.

Family members of the victims told fire officials that the father had cooked earlier in the day, so investigators are looking into that as a possible cause of the blaze. Nothing appears to be suspicious at this point, says Chavis.

The two men had only lived in the home for about six months, after being displaced by Hurricane Matthew flooding, the family tells officials.

Chavis says the name of the deceased victim will be released Wednesday afternoon.