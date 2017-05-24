Florence National Cemetery announces Memorial Day program

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence National Cemetery will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29th, at 10:00 AM. Barringer Wingard Jr., Master of Ceremony and Programs Coordinator has once again put together a special program designed to celebrate all of our veterans, current members of the military and their families. But, organizers say the focus remains on those service members who gave their lives while wearing our nation’s uniform.

The highlight of the ceremony will be remarks by the esteem speaker, COL Addison Burgess, Command Chaplain of the USARCENT (US Army Central). The ceremony will also include the National Anthem performed by the Rollins family of North Carolina, presentation of Colors by the Charles Deven Jr. Camp No. 10, Sons of the Unions Veterans of the Civil War, and the rifle volleys and taps by the Veterans Honor Guard. The post ceremony will also feature a “Living History” program presented by various South Carolina Reenactors.

Parking will be available to the public at the SC Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs area. For more information, please call the Florence National Cemetery at 843-669-8783.