Florence police release photos of individuals connected to recent shopliftings

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying people that could be connected to crimes around the Magnolia and Florence malls.

Police say the subjects are wanted for questioning in regard to multiple shopliftings from stores around the malls over the last two weeks. A significant amount of merchandise has been taken in each incident.

The people are believed to be in their early to mid twenties, with dreadlocks. A female accomplice, who is not pictured in the photos released by the police department, has been a part of the shopliftings as well.

Officials say the individuals could be driving a small light gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).