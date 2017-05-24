Florence will host benefit concert to raise awareness of brain cancer

FLORENCE, SC – Frederica Brooks-Davis, the daughter of former FSD1 Superintendent Allie Brooks, is hosting a benefit concert at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center to raise awareness of brain cancer. She lost her husband, Teddy Eugene Davis, also known as “The Bear”, to this disease. The Brooks – Davis Institute for Brain Cancer Awareness (IBCA) concert is Saturday, June 3, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7:00. Ticket prices start at $30. It will be held at the Francis Marion University (FMU) Performing Arts Center in Florence.

Since Teddy was a mix engineer, musician, and studio manager, this family friendly affair is the perfect way to honor his legacy and raise awareness. The proceeds will be used to support brain cancer research, host couple enrichment weekends and donate teddy bears to children in the hospital during the holidays.

The Brooks – Davis Institute for Brain Cancer Awareness (IBCA) seeks to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by brain cancer. The mission is to raise brain cancer awareness, contribute to the underrepresented areas of brain cancer research, and enrich the lives of couples and children facing a cancer diagnosis.

In 2014, Dr. Brooks-Davis and her husband, Teddy, founded the Brooks – Davis Institute for Brain Cancer Awareness (BDIBCA). The BDIBCA was birthed from their personal experience of facing Teddy’s brain tumor diagnosis after three months of marriage.

To learn more click on this website: http://brooks-davis.org/?page_id=468