Gag order imposed in Bennettsville double murder case

BENNETTSVILLE,SC (WBTW) – A gag order has been issued in the double murder case involving a Marlboro County mother and her 8-year-old daughter.

According to Kernard E. Redmond, Deputy Solicitor for the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the gag order was imposed by Judge Roger Henderson.

The judge’s order bars people involved in the lawsuit from discussing details of the case with the public or with media.

Thirty two-year-old Jejauncey Harrington of Bennettsville is accused of murdering Ella Lowery and her child, Iyana Lowery. Harrington is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Harrington’s first court appearance will be on August 17 at 9 a.m. No bond date has been set.