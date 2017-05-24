Horry County Fire Rescue gets new equipment

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue held a public event Wednesday to show off several new pieces of equipment.

Among the new pieces were a new ladder truck, a rescue boat and an ambulance. New pumper locations were also debuted.

Fire officials say the old equipment was pretty old and replacement parts were beginning to get difficult to find.

Horry County Fire Rescue worked alongside county council to implement a program that helped the fire rescue update the equipment every year.

“It’s a great day in that we know we are having quality apparatus responding to our calls throughout the county. I think what you are seeing here is the huge commitment Horry County is making to fire and life safety throughout the county, both fire and EMS side,” said Horry county Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner.

Members of the public were also invited and fire officials took time to explain how the new pieces of equipment work and how they play a role in keeping people safe.