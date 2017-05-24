Huntington Beach State Park expands camping space

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Huntington Beach State Park is building new campgrounds for campers and RVs. Forty-two new full-service campsites are being added to the south end of the park.

The million dollar project has been years in the making and will be paid for by state park revenue.

It will nearly triple the number of spots with full 50 amp electric, water, and sewer hookups to give all the amenities of home, just steps from the beach.

Campers who frequent Huntington Beach State Park year after year say they’ve learned to reserve their spots early.

“I come here every year,” says William Sherman, a visitor from New Hampshire. “This is our seventh year here. I’ve now learned the booking opens 13 months in advance, so I already have my reservations for next year.”

Sherman keeps making his way back to the Myrtle Beach area because of the park’s natural beauty.

“We’ve done some exploring so we know some of the eating places and other things, but the beach is the main draw,” says Sherman.

That’s why he chooses to camp close by, enjoying nature, with some feature comforts.

“But there are only a few sites that have sewer, so I sign up early so I have a site that has sewer,” says Sherman.

Currently, there are only 24 full-service spots out of 133 total campsites. But construction is underway on a new campground that will add 42 more.

“So we are greatly increasing the chance for people to camp, and of course it’s right next to the beach,” says Park Manager Brenda Magers.

Magers says that proximity to the ocean means peak season is booked up as soon as reservations open.

“Particularly these full amenities sites, so the demand is there,” Magers explains.

“I think it will make it a lot more pleasant for people because of the extra sewer hook ups,” predicts Sherman. “It’s very difficult to get a sewer hook ups and it’s very bothersome if you’ve got to do something besides that.”

Magers says even with the added camp space, reservations will fill quickly.

“We’re looking to open, it would be in the fall, so if you want to try and get that campsite, you’re going to want to catch that opening date because they will book quickly,” says Magers.

The campground expansion will also create three new jobs for the park.