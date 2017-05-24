No money budgeted to repair Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach passed first reading of its 2017-2018 budget on Tuesday night.

However, there is currently no money in the budget to fix the pier which was severely damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

The town has hired a FEMA Grant Consultant from Hagerty Consulting as well as the Collins Engineers, Inc. for engineering and design of the pier. As of Tuesday night there is still no estimate for how much the pier will cost to repair.

$150,000 was budgeted to go towards Hagerty Consulting and $200,000 was budgeted for engineering.

Mayor Bob Childs said he’s waiting for the engineering report which will have a few options on how to rebuild the pier. The town has held several public input meetings to find out if the public is interested in wood, concrete pilings or a widened pier.

“I’m hoping [to get] at least three options,” said Mayor Childs. “Of course, money is a big factor so that’s going to be a determining factor how much it’s going to cost, how big we want to go, how fancy we want to go.”

News13 asked how the town will come up with the money once a design is chosen.

“We have to talk about the money issue,” said Mayor Childs. “That’s another thing, depending on the cost of the pier, as to what we do.”

The town administrator said there will be a meeting after Memorial Day Weekend with the FEMA project consultants, pier design and engineers and staff.