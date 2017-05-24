NWS confirms tornado in Robeson County Tuesday night

PARKTON, NC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down Tuesday night in Robeson County.

The NWS says the EF-O tornado was about 30 yards wide and traveled 2.2 miles near Parkton. Winds reached close to 75 miles, experts say.

Emergency crews reported storm damage in the Lumber Bridge- Parkton area Tuesday night. Robeson County EOC Director Stephanie Chavis says a farm building and a utility building were destroyed and other buildings in the area sustained tree and roof damage.