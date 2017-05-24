NWS confirms tornado in Robeson County Tuesday night

Rob. Co. tornado View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo from Robeson County Emergency Management Photo from Robeson County Emergency Management Photo from Robeson County Emergency Management Photo from Robeson County Emergency Management

PARKTON, NC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down Tuesday night in Robeson County.

The NWS says the EF-O tornado was about 30 yards wide and traveled 2.2 miles near Parkton. Winds reached close to 75 miles, experts say.

Emergency crews reported storm damage in the Lumber Bridge- Parkton area Tuesday night. Robeson County EOC Director Stephanie Chavis says a farm building and a utility building were destroyed and other buildings in the area sustained tree and roof damage.