NWS confirms tornado in Robeson County Tuesday night

By Published: Updated:
Photo from Robeson County Emergency Management

Rob. Co. tornado

PARKTON, NC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down Tuesday night in Robeson County.

The NWS says the EF-O tornado was about 30 yards wide and traveled 2.2 miles near Parkton. Winds reached close to 75 miles, experts say.

Emergency crews reported storm damage in the Lumber Bridge- Parkton area Tuesday night. Robeson County EOC Director Stephanie Chavis says a farm building and a utility building were destroyed and other buildings in the area sustained tree and roof damage.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s