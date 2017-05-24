Pelicans sweep doubleheader against Winston-Salem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept a doubleheader against Winston-Salem on Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com field.

Myrtle Beach won Game 1 by a final score of 4-3. Andruw Monasterio hit a walk-off single in the 8th inning.

The Pelicans were down 3-0 in the bottom of the 5th but they pulled within one thanks to an RBI double by Bryant Flete and a grounder by Trent Giambrone that scored Robert Garcia. Matt Rose drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the 6th with an RBI single.

Pedro Araujo earned the win in relief. He pitched 1 inning and struck out two.

The Pelicans won Game 2 by a final score of 3-2.

The two teams meet tomorrow for the series finale at TicketReturn.com field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.