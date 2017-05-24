StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

It’ll be another Weather Alert Day for our entire area again today. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through this morning, this afternoon and tonight, with 2-4 inches of rain expected. Some spots could see more than 4 inches of rain. There is also the potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While the main threat will be the potential for flooding, there is enough spin in the atmosphere for a brief spin up tornado. About a 5% chance of seeing a tornado within a 25 mile radius. So it’s fairly low but the risk is higher than normal. Damaging wind gusts and medium to large size hail will also be possible in the stronger storms. This storm system will move away on Thursday morning. There is still the chance for lingering showers on Thursday, but sunshine will return, and heavy rain is not expected. High pressure will build in on Friday and will control our weather through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s on Friday, then upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and stall, bringing another round of unsettled weather to start next week.

Today,mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and storms. Lows 64-66 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and windy with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.