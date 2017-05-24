Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School breaks ground on new academic building

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, Trinity- Byrnes Collegiate School hosted a groundbreaking for its new academic building.

The 12,000 square foot building will feature seven classrooms two seminar rooms and one dining hall. The new space is designed to support advanced math and science teaching and technology to stay competitive in STEM fields.

“What it does is that it gives us a lot more opportunity to open up to the community, certainly to hire more teachers for our school, to offer more courses and then really to grow the enrollment to continue our growth we would like to get to 300 students,” said Ed Hoffman, Head of Trinity-Byrnes.

The school says the new building is much needed as the student population continues to grow.

A press release from the school says the campus currently has three buildings including 27 total classrooms.