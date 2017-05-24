Two Upstate drivers both have green light in car crash

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt after a crash in Spartanburg Tuesday morning, but police say neither driver is at fault.

The crash happened on Old Charlotte Rd. Tuesday morning, according to Spartanburg police. The wreck happened near Fernwood drive around 9:20 a.m. when the two vehicles involved both had the right-of-way with a green light.

Officers say witnesses at the scene verify what each driver claimed, but were unable to explain why the two lights displayed green simultaneously.

Police say neither driver is at fault for the crash, so no charges will be filed.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, but there is no word on their conditions.

City officials have not commented on a possible technical issue with the red lights.