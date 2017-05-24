Two Upstate drivers both have green light in car crash

By Published: Updated:
(Photo Image: WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt after a crash in Spartanburg Tuesday morning, but police say neither driver is at fault.

The crash happened on Old Charlotte Rd. Tuesday morning, according to Spartanburg police. The wreck happened near Fernwood drive around 9:20 a.m. when the two vehicles involved both had the right-of-way with a green light.

Officers say witnesses at the scene verify what each driver claimed, but were unable to explain why the two lights displayed green simultaneously.

Police say neither driver is at fault for the crash, so no charges will be filed.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, but there is no word on their conditions.

City officials have not commented on a possible technical issue with the red lights.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s