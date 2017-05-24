UK McDonald’s ad gets South Carolina all wrong

If you’ve ever wondered how people in other countries conceptualized South Carolina, here’s one example.

McDonalds recently released a commercial for a new burger called the “South Carolina Stack” available in the UK. The sandwich features a new sweet and tangy South Carolina sauce inspired by the state’s famous mustard-based BBQ sauce.

Many complain the ad didn’t exactly demonstrate South Carolina culture, though.

The commercial opens on a couple shopping in a phone store talking about what they want for lunch. Over the course of the conversation, the actors slowly transform until they’re sporting colorful western wear, cowboy hats, and the man ends up holding a lasso.

