Weather causes changes to Sun Belt Tournament format

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Due to a third consecutive day of inclement weather, the Sun Belt Conference has cancelled play for a second time in as many days. With the cancellations, the 2017 Sun Belt Baseball Championship will move to a single elimination format. Below is the modified schedule.

Coastal Carolina is the #1 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Chants earned it by finishing the regular season with a ton of momentum. CCU has won 12 of its last 14 games, including 11 consecutive over Sun Belt opponents. The Chants found momentum at the end of last season as well, winning 9 of their last 10 regular season games before going on to win the College World Series. Click on the video to hear what Coastal had to say about the way they finished the regular season.

SUN BELT TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday

Game 1 – 3:00pm – #10 Georgia State vs. #7 Arkansas State

Game 2 – 6:30pm – #9 Little Rock vs. #8 Texas State

Friday

Game 3 – 9:00am – #6 Troy vs. #3 South Alabama

Game 4 – 12:30pm – Round 1 Winner (highest seed) vs. #2 UTA

Game 5 – 4:00pm – Round 1 Winner (lowest seed) vs. #1 Coastal Carolina

Game 6 – 7:30pm – #5 Georgia Southern vs. #4 Louisiana

Saturday

Game 7 – 3:00pm – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 8 – 6:30pm – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner

Sunday

Game 9 – 1:00pm – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner