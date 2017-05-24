White’s 4 RBIs helps Kentucky top South Carolina, 7-2

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – Evan White drove in four runs to lead Kentucky to a 7-2 win over South Carolina on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The third-seeded Wildcats (38-16) move into the winner’s bracket of the double elimination tournament. They’ll play the LSU-Missouri winner Thursday while the 11th-seeded Gamecocks (33-24) face the loser of that game.

White had a three-run double and a run-scoring grounder. Kole Cottam had two hits, including a home run. Connor Heady went 2 for 2 and scored twice.

Zach Logue (7-5) and Chris Machamer each pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

Jonah Bride went 2 for 4 with an RBI double for the Gamecocks, who committed four errors. Alex Destino also drove in a run.

South Carolina outhit Kentucky, the league’s top hitting team, eight to seven.