Woman sentenced for death of Baby Grace requests new trial

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The woman accused of taking her 5-month-old daughter into a Socastee creek and allowing her to drown is requesting a new trial, her sentence vacated and a sentence reduction.

Sarah Toney pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in January and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Court documents show Toney filed the application for post-conviction relief on May 15.

Toney alleges she had ineffective counsel, she pleaded guilty to the crime involuntarily and her direct appeal was not filed. These are the reasons she says she is being held in custody unlawfully.

She also says her counsel failed to call expert witnesses to discuss mental health and postpartum depression.