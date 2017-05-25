Allegiant launches two new routes to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Allegiant Airlines starts two new non-stop summer routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Non-stop, season service to Myrtle Beach starts May 24, 2017 from Dayton Ohio with fares as low as $39. Services begins May 26, 2017 from Belleville, Illinois with fares as low as $46.

“We are excited to begin even more new nonstop flights to beautiful Myrtle Beach,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re pleased to give travelers the chance to get away to Myrtle Beach with low-cost, convenient flights just in time for summer.”

The new seasonal routes will operate twice weekly this summer. With the addition of these new routes, Allegiant will serve 17 routes into Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

These new routes will bring more than 20,000 additional visitors to the area during the summer season, contributing to visitor spending and the economic growth of the community.