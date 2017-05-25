Army Corps funds beach renourishment for Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released their 2017 Work Plan Wednesday night which included $16 million in funding for the Myrtle Beach Shore Protection Project.

The funds will be used to complete renourishment in the City of Myrtle Beach. This is in addition to $35 million in federal funds that has already been allocated to the Myrtle Beach Shore Protection Project for the City of North Myrtle Beach, the Town of Surfside Beach, and the Garden City sections of Horry and Georgetown Counties.

A regional effort led by Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus, Mayor Bob Childs, Mayor Marilyn Hatley, and Mayor John Rhodes has been instrumental in getting funding for the beaches that have been affected by hurricanes. The effort has been supported by Representative Tom Rice, Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Tim Scott who have advocated for this critical part of the local economy.

“It’s a great day for Horry County. Because of the partnership between Horry County and the municipalities, we have been able to work as a team to get the Army Corp’s support to fund this critical project. We thank the Army Corps for seeing the importance of this project in protecting the Grand Strand,” said Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council Chairman.

Construction bids for renourishing North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, and Garden City will be opened by the Army Corps Friday and it is anticipated construction will begin in fall 2017. The Army Corps is presently in design for Myrtle Beach’s renourishment for a separate bid later this year.

“This project is very important for the City of North Myrtle Beach, whose beach was severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew and previous storms. Without the support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Governor McMaster’s administration, Duane Parrish in particular, the General Assembly, and our federal elected officials, we would not be in the position we are now,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley, City of North Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Shore Protection Project covers three reaches: Reach 1 (generally the City of North Myrtle Beach), Reach 2 (generally the City of Myrtle Beach), and Reach 3 (the Town of Surfside Beach, unincorporated Horry County south of Myrtle Beach State Park, and a small segment of Georgetown County).

The project provides for periodic beach renourishment to provide shore protection to one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations (17.9 million visitors annually) and over $3.5 billion in improved property. Beach renourishment is paid 65% by the federal government and 35% by the state and local governments.

