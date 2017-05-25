Conway business owner charged for 5 years of tax evasion

CONWAY,SC (WBTW) – A Conway business owner has been arrested for $235,000 in sales tax evasion.

The Department of Revenue website confirms 55-year-old Tammy Rabon Skipper, who owns Carolina Treats Inc, collected more than $235,000 in sales tax from customers between 2011 and 2015 and failed to send the money to the state.

The SC DOR also says she knowingly operated the business without a retail license. Carolina Treats Inc. had a valid retail license for part of 2011, but the owner closed the license October 31, 2011 and continued to make sales, collect sales tax from customers and failed to file the necessary returns and pay the collected taxes.

Skipper was charged with five counts of tax evasion and is currently being held at J Reuben Long Detention Center. If convicted, she faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per charge.