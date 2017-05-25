Cortes powers USC past Missouri 10-2

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – Carlos Cortes hit a pair of three-run homers Thursday as South Carolina trounced Missouri 10-2 in a Southeastern Conference tournament elimination game.

South Carolina (34-24) next plays Friday against the loser of Thursday night’s game between LSU and Kentucky.

Cortes hit his homers in consecutive innings. His fifth-inning blast gave South Carolina a 6-1 advantage. His second homer of the day capped a four-run outburst in the sixth that extended South Carolina’s lead to 10-1.

Alex Destino went 3 of 4 with a solo shot and Jonah Bride also homered for South Carolina. Nelson Mompierre homered for Missouri (36-23).

South Carolina’s Danny Blair went 3 of 4, scored twice and drove in a run.

Gamecocks starter Wil Crowe struck out nine and allowed just one run in six innings. He allowed four hits and three walks.