Dillon County Council approves abandoned building ordinance

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council met Wednesday afternoon, and the county’s inland port project is progressing and preparations continue.

In a unanimous decision, council approved final reading of an ordinance aimed at cleaning up entrance-ways into the county.

With ground broken on the inland port, Dillon County Council now sets its sights on improving the sights drivers see on their way into the county.

At its last meeting council passed second reading of that ordinance, and County Administrator Rodney Berry said while council is focusing mainly on buildings next to major roads into the county, they’re also open to suggestions from the people.

Berry said council’s plan is to beautify the county, but just as important is curbing the crime that buildings like that tend to attract.

Berry said it’s all in preparation for the inland port on its way to Dillon County and the jobs and new residents it will bring.

“If they see drug activity of things of that nature, if it’s grown up and there’s snakes and rats or things of that nature, they can make a complaint to the Sheriff,” said Berry. “Anybody within a two-mile radius of the property can make a complaint to the Sheriff. That starts our due diligence to find the property owner.”

Berry said the county hopes to replace those old abandoned buildings that get demolished with new homes for people coming to Dillon County for a new place to work and a new place to call home.