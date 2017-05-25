Duke Energy donates bikes to Darlington County students

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW)- About 200 students in the Darlington County School District have new bikes today.

It’s all thanks to Duke Energy’s Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville.

Employees raised more than $22,000 to buy the bikes. They passed out the first load of bikes today at Hartsville High School’s arena.

“The bike drive is an excellent example of that it’s a chance for our employees to give back to the community in a tangible way and then when you see the kids faces light up when they get their bikes, and the realize hey they get to take it home, makes it all worth wild,” said Charles Ellison, Robinson Nuclear Communication Manager.

After their first delivery at the high school, Duke Energy crews spent the rest of the day making deliveries at other schools in the district.