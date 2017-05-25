Florence police arrest 2 suspects after call about car break-ins in progress

By Published:
Douglas, Jenkins courtesy of Florence police.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say they arrested two people for breaking into cars after they received a call about a break-in in progress.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt, officers were called to Oakwood Lane near Hoffmeyer Road Thursday around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers observed two people who matched the caller’s description in the area.

Officers say Nysheem Jenkins, Trevon Douglas and a third subject entered six vehicles and stole items. Police are still searching for the third suspect.

Douglas and Jenkins have both been charged with six counts of breaking into motor vehicles.  Douglas also faces unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a stolen handgun charges.

Anyone with information on third subject is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

 

