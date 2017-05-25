Georgetown deputies pay respects to woman known as the ‘soul of the sheriff’s office’

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office buried one of their own today, Lt. Denise King.

Lt. King was the first female deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, serving for more than 25 years. She ended her career as supervisor of judicial operations.

“She was the soul of the sheriff’s office,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb during King’s funeral at the First Baptist Church of Georgetown. He said Lt. King spent her life serving others, always with a smile and her standard expression “I’ve got this, Baby.”

Sheriff Cribb said he’s never had as much fun playing golf as he did when Lt. King was in his foursome. “I know heaven will be improved, but they will have to step it up a notch,” he said.

The Rev. Jamie Harrelson, a law enforcement officer who knew Lt. King since she was a child, said this has been a “tough year for a tough family, seeing a young lady so healthy, so happy weakened by illness. Life throws us curveballs. Life takes away a qualified lieutenant from a department that needed her.”

The congregation had to laugh when the Rev. Mr. Harrelson said Neesie was like a bug. “She jumped around,” he said. “The only person louder than me: Neesie King. We have lost one who was loved and cherished.”

Memorials may be made to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office “Shop With Santa” Program. Mail donations to GCSO Shop With Santa, 430 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC, 29440.

Information above is from a submitted press release.