Georgetown man charged for intentionally setting Conway church on fire in 2016

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say a man from Georgetown has been arrested after he intentionally set a Conway church on fire last summer.

A press release from Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department says after a lengthy investigation, Cameron Julius Xavier Banks, 32, of Georgetown, was arrested at his home.

Banks has been charged with arson second degree, making false claim to obtain benefits for fire loss, burning personal property to defraud insurer and obstructing justice.

Conway Fire and Police Departments were called to the Abundant Faith Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church on 4th Avenue on July 24, 2016 about a fire.

When they arrived, the structure was well involved in fire and while the fire was eventually suppressed, the structure sustained significant damage.

Sgt. Alston says SLED was called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Banks was being held at the J. Ruben Long Detection Center until he was released on a $75,000 bond Thursday at 4:17 p.m.