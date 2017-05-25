HCPD collects over 220 pounds of unwanted prescription pills

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says they have collected over 220 pounds of unwanted and unused prescription pills.

According to DHEC, prescription drug take-back programs are a good way to remove expired medicines and reduce the chance that others may accidentally take the medicine.

Government agencies are also discouraging people from using older methods of getting rid of old drugs like flushing them down the toilet or pouring them down the drain, citing the environmental impact on fish and wildlife as well as human health. Experts say many sewer or septic systems cannot treat or remove the medicines, and traces of the drugs could end up in streams, lakes and groundwater.

Thursday, the police department released a list of prescription drop off locations around the Grand Strand.

Those locations include:

-The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

-Conway City Police Department

-Horry County Police Department (Including the central, north, south, and west precincts)

-The Myrtle Beach City Police Department

-The North Myrtle Beach City Police Department

For a larger list to include counties in the Pee Dee, visit DHEC’s website here.