McLeod Health donates to Pee Dee colleges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -McLeod Health made big donations to two Pee Dee schools Thursday.

The medical center donated $75,000 each to Francis Marion University and Florence Darlington Technical College.

” These funds are tremendous for us they help us in many many ways. They help us with scholarship support of the students, they help us with finding equipment for the program, they help us with salary adjustments in some cases where the competitive salaries are,” said Suresh Tiwari, VP of Academic Affairs at FDTC.

The money will go to each school’s nursing program. Since 2006, McLeod awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships to FMU nursing students and $340,000 to nursing students at Florence Darlington Tech.